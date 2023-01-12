Tornado warnings have been issued for Hale, Sumter, Greene, Wilcox, Dallas, east Marengo and southern Tuscaloosa counties.
The warning for northwest Wilcox County is in effect until 12:15 p.m. Dallas County remains under a watch until 5 p.m. according to the Dallas County Emergency Management.
Residents are being advised to take shelter. The National Weather Service has posted guidelines for taking shelter, which can be found here.
