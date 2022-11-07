U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon announced USDA is investing $3.8 million to fund an expansion of the West Dallas Water Authority’s water system during an event in Orrville.
The expansion will serve areas that do not have access to modern centralized water systems in Dallas County.
"No matter where you live in our state, Alabamians deserve to have access to clean water,” said Gordon. “That’s why we here at USDA are committed to serving our rural communities, by helping them fund projects which serve to improve the quality of life across rural Alabama. We are constantly striving to help our rural neighbors to provide essential resources, such as clean drinking water, in order to keep rural Alabama the kind of place where you want to live and raise a family.”
USDA is financing this project through a grant under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. This investment will be used for the expansion of the West Dallas Water Authority’s system, in order to serve several communities in western Dallas County. Currently the residents in this area rely on private household wells for drinking water. The new water system lines will supply sixty-nine residential homes and one church with access to safe and federally regulated public drinking water. The expansion will also allow for the addition of new fire hydrants to serve the rural community. This project will benefit 20,756 rural individuals and families in Dallas County.
The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage. The program serves people and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas in Alabama, contact your local USDA Rural Development area office.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov. If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.
