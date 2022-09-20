A redevelopment expert with the US Department of Agriculture encouraged Selma to work together to improve the economy.
“You already have economic challenges. If you are not going to work together, then you start to decrease your opportunities and chances,” USDA State Director Nivory Gordon said.
“There can be one group that has the best idea and another group that works to shoot it down,” Gordon said. “That is not what we need in the rural communities. That has been one of the downfalls in my entire career working for USDA.”
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.