A national nonprofit is using a federal grant to develop a regional plan that will protect and promote Civil Rights sites in Dallas, Perry and Lowndes counties.
The Conservation Fund received the $202,396 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge to fund what Program Manager Phillip Howard called “a collective effort to formulate a plan that will work across the region” to tell the story of the Civil Rights struggle from 1955 to 1965.
“We’re working with sites in (the City of) Marion and in Dallas and Lowndes counties,” Howard said. “For the first time, working with municipalities, community leaders and stewards, we will create a holistic plan focusing on the (Civil Rights) Trail highlights in a way that they enhance each other.”
