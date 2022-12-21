The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Dec. 16 that they are investing $233,900 in a new CT medical imaging machine at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden.
"The investment that we are announcing today will greatly enhance the ability of this hospital to serve Wilcox County", said Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "Many rural residents, both in the time of the Pandemic and in other times, have called upon Alabama's rural hospitals in their time of need."
"For many Alabamians, access to a rural hospital can mean the difference between life and death. I am no different. Earlier this year, I was injured in a farming accident that nearly took my life. Make no mistake, if not for the existence of the J. Paul Jones Hospital and their wonderful staff, I would not be making this announcement here today."
The project is being financed through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, with the investment to be made to the Wilcox Hospital Board in order to purchase the equipment.
The machine will detect complications from COVID and other illnesses in residents close to home as opposed to having them travel for services.
The project is expected to benefit 11,670 rural residents in Wilcox County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.