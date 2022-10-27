The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will hold a press conference on Nov. 1 to announce $7.3 million to go to healthcare in rural areas.
"These investments highlight the agency's efforts to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as efforts to help support rural healthcare providers," said a press release from the USDA.
The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Whitfield Regional Hospital on 105 Highway 80 East in Demopolis.
