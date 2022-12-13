The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that it will invest $13.6 million for water system expansions and improvements in Wilcox County.
USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will host a ground breaking ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16 in Millers Ferry at 11 a.m.
"This investment by the USDA reflects the agency's commitment to improving the quality of life in rural Alabama by creating jobs, expanding economic opportunity, helping to provide clean drinking water and other community infrastructure, helping to promote public safety, helping to provide safe and affordable rural housing, and ensuring the wealth created in Rural America stays in Rural America," said a press release from the USDA.
The ground breaking will take place at the intersection of Alabama Highway 28 and Alabama Highway 162 in Millers Ferry.
