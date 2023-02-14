Vaughan Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event on Feb. 22 at the hospital on Medical Center Parkway.
The hospital's "Empowering the hands that heal" job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It is part of a national hiring event for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, RTs and Case Managers.
Candidates can meet the team, interview on site or learn about working in the hospital.
