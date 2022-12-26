Dallas County District Judge Vernetta R. Perkins will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming 160th Observance of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Selma/Dallas County Emancipation Proclamation Committee will hold the observance at Providence Baptist Church on Jan. 1. at 2 p.m.
Providence Baptist Church is located at 1510 Tremont Street in Selma.
