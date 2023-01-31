The veteran-led nonprofit Team Rubicon is supporting tornado relief in Selma with chainsaw operations, debris removal and home repair through Feb. 18.
"Selma stands as a reminder that small-scale disasters, while no less devastating, often slip through the cracks of public memory, left to face response/recovery alone; as support wanes, and the world moves on, Team Rubicon remains steadfast in Selma, putting in tireless efforts to address the still pressing needs of the community," said Sean Walker, South Branch Director of Operations.
Also known as the Greyshirts, Team Rubicon is working on home repairs thanks to a grant from the King Center.
"Team Rubicon takes an all-hazards approach to its Rebuild program, incorporating resilient building materials and methods wherever feasible to mitigate the adverse effects of future hazards while addressing the community’s current recovery needs," said a press release.
"We have continued to make investments in its approach to reducing potential damage of future disasters and increasing the resiliency of these homes. The goal of these innovations is to not only to get people back into their homes expediently following the storm but also to enable them to better weather the next storm in the future."
