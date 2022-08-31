The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3016 have kicked off its Patriot’s Pen youth essay and Voice of Democracy Scholarship competitions.
The Patriot's Pen competition is aimed at middle school students in grades six through eight where they are asked to write a 300-400 word essay themed around patriotism.
This year's theme will be "My Pledge to Our Youth."
"Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Post winners advance to District competition with District winners advancing to the state competition," said a press release from VFW.
"State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C."
The deadline is Oct. 31.
The Scholarship Competition is aimed at local high school students. State first-place winners will receive a four-day trip to Washington D.C. where there will be a competition for $150,000 in scholarships.
The overall winner will win $30,000 scholarship.
"Students must write and record a three-to-five minute essay on the selected theme using an -audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by October 31," said VWF's press release.
"The 2022-2023 theme selected is 'Why is the Veteran Important'. Students begin by competing at the local Post level, and then Post winners compete at the District level with the winner advancing to the state competition."
Those interested in submitting essays can contact VFW Post 3016 by phone at 334-874-9277 or email the Post at vfw3016@bellsouth.net.
