Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3016 is taking nominations for Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award contest.
The contest recognizes K-12 educators that teach "Americanism and patriotism" to students, with the winner receiving a national citation for them and their school.
"Nominated teachers compete at the local VFW Post level with the winner in the K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 grade levels advancing to the district level competition, if applicable, with their winners advancing to the state level competition by Jan. 1," said a press release from VFW. "State first place winners are advanced to National Headquarters by Feb. 1, for national level competition."
To submit nominations contact Citizenship Education Chairman at VFW Post 3016 at 334-874-9277, email at vfw3016@bellsouth.net or apply online here.
