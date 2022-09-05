The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is taking nominations for its public safety servant awards.
Public safety servants are emergency medical technicians, law-enforcement officers and firefighters.
In the following, VFW explains the functions of these professions:
"VFW Emergency Medical Technician public service citation is for any individual, who actively gives emergency medical treatment provides rescue service or civil disaster assistance as a member of any public or volunteer company organize to give emergency medical care, provide rescue and civil disaster assistance to our nation citizens."
"VFW Law Enforcement public servant citation is for any individual who serves in a municipal, county, state or federal unit task with enforcement of laws pertaining to the area of responsibility. This award does not apply to individuals employed by a private company or security services."
"VFW Firefighters public servants and Tatian is any individual who actively fights fires as a member of any public or volunteer company organized to fight fires and give assistance to our nations citizens."
The criteria for nominations are:
- Recognition by their colleagues or those they serve.
- Consistent excellence in the performance of their duties.
- Consistent dedication to their official responsibilities over a period of years and continuous growth and responsibilities and skills within their profession.
Documentation is needed and nominees are asked for the following:
- Nomination letter containing the candidates name, title, address, telephone and identifying the award for which the individual should be considered
- Include justification outlining background in field, accomplishments and awards.
Nominations can be made by submitting them to VFW Post 3016 at 299 Kings Bend Road in Selma, calling 334–874–9277 or emailing Co-chair VFW Aux Kimberly Lewis at akimmya65@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.