In 2023 there will be two series of virtual arts workshops by UAB and the Birmingham VA Healthcare System where veterans are invited to participate.
According to UAB's website the series, Artful Healing and Mindful Movement, is being presented by UAB's Arts in Medicine (AIM) and the Birmingham VA Healthcare System's Whole Health initiative.
Artful Healing will be led by art therapist Valerie Hanks on Wednesdays from Jan. 25 to March 29 at 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The workshop intends to foster wellbeing through creativity.
AIM Artist-in-Residence Melissa Turnage will lead Mindful Movement on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. from April 12 to June 14. This workshop will focus on breathing techniques, body movements and others through creative means.
To enroll or for more information, email Kroshona Tabb, Ph.D., at Kroshona.Tabb@va.gov.
Read the full story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.