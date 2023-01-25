The Volunteer Resource Center where volunteers can come to sign up will be reducing its schedule to weekends.
Dallas County EMA Director Toya Crusoe said the number of volunteers coming to the VRC at Church Street United Methodist to help with tornado relief has slowed down this week, so the center will switch its hours to Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
To register during the week, volunteers can go to the Dallas County EMA office in basement of the Dallas County Courthouse annex.
Volunteers are still encouraged to register as it helps with the data being gathered by FEMA and other agencies.
Crusoe said they still have tarps, water and hygiene items for those in need available across the street from the annex.
Selma Mayor James Perkins also said those asking for items being given away are being asked to prove local residency to make sure help is being given to those who live in the area.
