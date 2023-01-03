The Central East chapter of the Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help install more than 600 free smoke alarms in Selma's Ward 7 on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Red Cross will be working with the Selma Fire Department as part of the "Sound the Alarm" effort to provide smoke alarms for at-risk communities in the country.
“Sound the Alarm is meaningful way to be a part of a larger movement while directly helping local families,” said Kelly Hodges, Executive Director, Central East chapter. “In just one day, you could help save a neighbor’s life by installing smoke alarms — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”
To register visit sounthealarm.org/alabama. On Jan. 16 volunteers will come to R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy on 1701 Summerfield Road to receive training on how to install the alarms. No prior experience is needed.
The chapter is also asking for volunteers on Saturday, Jan. 17 to perform pre-event canvassing in the neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 812 Selma Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.