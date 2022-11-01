Vaughan Regional Medical Center opened its first catheterization laboratory with technology that improves the way disorders are diagnosed and treated.
The lab was $2.5 million and features an advanced X-ray system provided by GE healthcare. The new edition to the hospital will help in treating multiple disorders, including heart conditions, said a press release from VRMC.
“Our new cath lab is an important investment by our hospital into our community’s health,” said VRMC CEO David McCormack. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in this country, and for people suffering from a severe cardiac episode, every second counts. The faster patients can get access to life-saving interventions – and this cath lab facilitates such interventions ‒ the greater the chances of survival and recovery with minimal heart damage."
“Response time is critical to cardiac events, and this cath lab at Vaughan Regional gives Selma-area residents a potentially life-saving resource just minutes away,”
GE Healthcare's Allia IGS 5 imaging system that reportedly allows greater detail when procedures are being done.
“It is critical for us to see the anatomy very clearly while guiding catheters, stents and other medical devices to areas needing treatment,” says Dr. Steven Allyn at Vaughan Regional Medical Center. “The high-quality imaging produced by this lab enables our staff to perform these procedures with accuracy and confidence.”
More details can be seen on VaughanRegional.com.
