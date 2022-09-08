Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) has been recognized with an accreditation from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for their work in treating patients with chest pain, especially in diagnosing and treating possible heart attack symptoms.
“Vaughan Regional Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Selma community with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L., chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Vaughan Regional with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”
The accreditation was awarded in August. According to a press release from VRMC it is awarded to centers that have streamlined their process of admitting patients to their care and then post-discharge with recommendations on lifestyle changes.
Based on data from the CDC symptoms of a heart attack can include but are not limited to: tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.
“This accreditation validates the expertise, commitment and compassion of our physicians, nurses, cath lab staff and our entire team while providing critical care to our patients suffering from chest pain or heart attack that may require emergency cardiac procedures,” said VRMC CEO David McCormack.
“We are proud of our work to achieve the ACC accreditation and honored to continue providing outstanding care and outcomes for our patients and the Selma community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.