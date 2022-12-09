Vaughan Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blood donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email. The drive will be held at the Medical Office Building on 1015 Medical Center Parkway in Selma.
For more information, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org or download the Blood Donor App.
