Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) will host the Britches & Bows clothing event on Dec. 8 and 9.
Britches & Bows is a company that provides clothing for women and children, often at sales events with partnered hospitals.
Proceeds from the upcoming event in Selma will go to the scholarships and projects of the VRMC Volunteer Auxiliary.
The Thursday, Dec. 8 sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Friday, Dec. 9 sale will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale will take place at VRMC's MOB Tower.
