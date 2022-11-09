The waiting list for the Selma Housing Authority's (SHA) Housing Choice (Section 8) Voucher Program will begin on Nov. 21, with a deadline set for Dec. 21.
The list is open to eligible people in Dallas and Wilcox counties. All applications will be taken virtually by visiting selmahousing.com.
From a press release by SHA:
The housing choice vouchers program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants can find housing, including single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments.
The participant can choose any housing that meets the program's requirements and is not limited to units located in subsidized housing projects. For more information on eligibility requirements, please visit www.selmahousing.com.
