"I Am A Survivor Walk" takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bloch Park in Selma to support those with cancer, as well as domestic violence victims.
The public is invited to register as teams to go on the walk, for which there will be a first, second and third winner.
Registration is $10 per person. A copy of the registration form can be seen here. All proceeds will go to SABRA Sanctuary and the American Cancer Society.
The walk will take place at Bloch Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
