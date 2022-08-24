Wallace Community College Lady Patriots played their volleyball season opener on the road against Enterprise State Community College. The Patriots came out hot winning the first set 25-18 against the Boll Weevils.
That first set meant a lot to the returning sophomores who had a tough season last year after losing their head coach right before the first game.
The Patriots fought hard the following three sets, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22, but ultimately lost to the Boll Weevils in the fourth set.
Head Coach, Wanda Tyler stated, “We have a NEW attitude! Our players came out on fire winning the first set 25-18 with zero errors in serving! Like in any competition the team with the less errors WINs!
We started to make small errors in coverage which caused a couple of points for our opponent. However, we will reevaluate our lineup and make the necessary adjustments to give us the W’s that our players have worked so hard to achieve.
I am proud of the team effort but we will never be satisfied with just being competitive! Our goal is to WIN!!”
The Patriots will travel to Bevill Community College on Thursday, August 25, 2022 for their next match at 5:30pm.
