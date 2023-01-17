Wallace Community College men and women basketball teams traveled to Wadley to face Southern Union Community College Monday night in losing efforts.
The Lady Patriots had a slow start and struggled to get in rhythm to pull off a victory. The Lady Bisons defeated the Lady Patriots 66-56. Shamiyah Scott lead the Lady Patriots in scoring with 15 points. C. Cannon lead the Lady Bisons with 17 points.
The men had a difficult time pulling off a victory as well, as they lost to the Bison’s 82-71. Selma native Jarvis Moss led the Patriots in scoring with 18 points.
Wallace men and women were to play again at home Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. against Chattahoochee Valley.
