Wallace Community College Lady Patriots had a tough time containing the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates Wednesday night on their home court.
Lady Pirates lost 93-49. Ashley Washington led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 12 points. H. Sanders led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 18 points.
The men’s game came down to the final seconds with the ball in the Patriots’ hands. The Patriots had to chance to secure a victory but was unable to score to send the game into overtime. The Patriots lost 61-59 to the Pirates. I. Davis led the Patriots in scoring with 12 points. A. Tolbert led the Pirates in scoring with 22 points.
Wallace will play again this Friday at home against Lawson State Community College at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.