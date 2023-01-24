Wallace Community College Patriots men and women lost to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Saints on the road in Andalusia Monday evening.
The Lady Patriots fell short 53-49 against the Lady Saints. Ashley Washington led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 11 points. D. Nelson led the Lady Saints in scoring with 11 points.
On the men’s side, the Patriots lost 61-48 to the Saints. Selma native Jarvis Moss led the Patriots in scoring with 15 points. M. Beauford led the Saints in scoring with 14 points.
The Patriots will play again at home Thursday against Bishop State at 5:30 p.m.
