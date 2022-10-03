Immunizations, boosters and more will be provided at the upcoming Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a press release from Walmart affordable immunizations for flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B, and other conditions.
In addition to wellness resources there will be demos, giveaways, product samplings and opportunities to talk with pharmacists.
COVID boosters will also be available at no cost. More than 4,600 Walmart locations will be hosting the event across the nation.
“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy.
“Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness. Along with our pharmacies, we also deliver care through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers, which highlights our commitment to improving access to quality, affordable healthcare.”
