Wannabe Rescued Inc. will host its Annual Santa Photos on the first two weekends in December at Tractor Supply.
The public is welcome to bring their pets to have their picture taken with Santa. Children are also welcome.
Pictures will be taken at the following dates and times:
Dec. 3: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 4: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tractor Supply is located at 2680 Highway 80 West in Selma.
