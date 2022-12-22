Multiple warming stations have opened their doors as freezing weather will make its way through the state tonight and for the next several days.
According a WSFA report several warming stations are available in the Black Belt area.
The Montgomery Warming Center is open from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. It is located at 3446 LeBron Road.
In Dallas County the Gathering Place Restaurant on 1827 Broad Street in Selma has been opened by Gospel Tabernacle Church. The building will be open at three-hour increments, with the times being 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
The Bullock County Courthouse will open a temporary warming center in the basement. It is located at 217 N Prairie St.
In Perry County Uniontown City Hall on Washington Street will function as a warming center. Those who plan on coming are advised to call 334-628-2011 before arriving.
