Marion Sewer and Water has completed maintenance to water lines and is finished with shutting down water lines to conduct the fixes of damage from recent inclement weather and tornadoes.
In a post on social media on Wednesday from water operator Brian Moore, the city said the water system is experiencing a major leak within one of its main lines after Tuesday night's storms.
"In order to repair the affected area, customers will temporarily be without water as we conduct the maintenance and refill wells and tanks. (Unfortunately, all customers will experience this cut-off)."
It is projected they will restore services by Thursday, but said they were complete on Wednesday night.
