Selma residents will need help for months to come after Thursday's devastating tornado. Several organizations have set up donation sites to collect funds for recovery needs. Here are ways to give:
1) The Black Belt Community Foundation has set up an account for donations that will go toward the Selma Rebuild & Recovery Fund.
Go to here to make a donation to the nonprofit that is based in Selma.
2) United Way of Central Alabama is taking donations here.
3) City of Selma is taking donations set up a site to assist in coordinating centralized recovery efforts, including requests for volunteers by completing this simple sign up form here.
4) Red Cross has a 24-hour shelter at Selma High School. They are taking donations and have information for donations to bring here. Cots are setup in the gym. Red Cross is also there helping and Rural Health. Also available is clothing, diapers, socks, blankets,water, juice, cold and hot food, hygiene items and much much more.
5) Food will be available and donations are being excepted at 1400 Marie Foster in Ward 6 today and food trucks at Selma Mall and Walmart parking lot.
Send your donation opportunities to news@selmasun.com for inclusion on this list.
