Wallace Community College Selma (WCCS) has announced more than 64 students named to the president and dean's list for summer 2022.
To be named to the president's list a student has to earn a 4.0 grade point average or GPA and complete 12 or more hours of course work for the academic term.
For the dean's list a student has to earn at least a 3.5 GPA and complete 12 ore more hours of course work for the academic term.
Those named to the president's list are:
Devon Benjamin, Alexis Blevins, Teriyana Bruno, Christian Campbell, Makenzie Corley, Jerhavis Dosey, Shikeria Fails, Jo’Darius Hamilton, Ma’Taya Hasberry, Mark Hill, Ja’Kyra Jackson, Rodney McCarroll, Walker McFadden, Brody Roberts, and Taleedra Smith.
Those named to the dean's list are:
LaCorey Anger, Da’Marious Bender, Samyra Binion, Steven Blake, Kendra Campbell, Johathan Castro-Gonzales, Xavier Charleston, Mallory Dunkin, Parker Duncan, Ryderious Fails, Janet Flemmon, Jeffery Gardner, Ladasia Giles, Jamarcus Gipson, Lakai Gipson, Akerriyana Golson, Shonteria Hambright, Marcus Hannah, Weylan Hatcher, Jacob Hopkins, Romello Jackson, Carlissa Jones, Mikhia Lindsey, Brentin Littleton, Tay’shaun Martin, Tyrinn Martin, Brenden Mcintosh, Starquayjah Mendenhall, Dimitri Nelson, Kenaya Powe, Mathew Pruitt, Ahniyah Robinson, Allysia Robinson, Kyla Ross, Redderick Rutledge, Zakia Scott, Jayla Shelton, Kyla Shields, Caziah Simmons, Corey Smith, Daysha Smith, Madison Smith, Ja’Trayveon Spears, Felecia Sprott, Erica Sturdivant, Kylan Thomas, Za’Kiya Tolbert, Abigelle Vinson, and Nolan Wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.