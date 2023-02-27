Wallace Community College Selma (WCCS) will hold a donation drop to benefit the people of Selma on Wednesday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donated items were provided by residents of Tuscaloosa and Shelton State Community College. Free food from Spades will be provided while supplies last.
The WCCS campus is located at 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway in Selma.
