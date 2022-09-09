The Student Services Division of Wallace Community College Selma (WCCS) will host a workshop on life skills with motivational speaker Tommie Mabry on Tuesday, Sept 13.
The workshop is titled LIFE 101: Opening Session and will be the first of a series. The sessions will address life skills outside of school.
The event is free to the public and will take place at the Earl Goodwin Centre from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.