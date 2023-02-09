Wallace Community College Selma will host resource workshops for active duty military and veterans, as well as their families, in partnership with the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC & D) on Feb. 16.
The workshops will provide details on services such as access to veteran’s service officers, veteran’s educational benefits, apprenticeships, career services, mental health support, and credentials.
“The veterans’ workshops and luncheons throughout the state are bound to welcome veterans who want to learn what services are available to them within their local communities,” Commissioner Kent Davis of the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs said.
“I applaud Alabama RC & D and the Alabama Community College System for building a program that serves those who have served and are currently serving.”
Several companies will be present to talk about employment opportunities. These include: CSX, Alabama Power, Dallas County Commission, Selma Career Center, and Peerless Pump.
“The Alabama Community College System’s proposal to host workshops to help our veterans gives RC & D councils in every region of the state the opportunity to deliver essential information regarding education and employment opportunities for those who have done so much for our country,” RC & D Executive Director Katie Conner.
Click here to learn more or to register.
