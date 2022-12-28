In stark contrast to the freezing cold weather that took place last weekend and the start of this week the weather looks to be warming up, though rain is expected next week.
According to Central AlabamaWx Weather Blog, the afternoon highs will trend in the 60s to as high as 70 for the remainder of this week and the next.
The next few days will bring rain and clouds, although Sunday will be clear. Rain and possibly storms are expected starting on Monday.
Heavy rains may result in flooding for some areas. The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports as they're made.
