Wednesday begins college football's early signing period, and Alabama will search for another No. 1 recruiting class. Tuesday, Alabama got an early present before the Wednesday festivities began by flipping five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall prospect, according to 247Sports, from Iowa to Alabama. Alabama was already the No. 1 class going into the early signing period, and the addition of Proctor pushes them even farther out front.
Here are a few key things to watch for in the early signing period:
1. James Smith and Qua Russaw
This duo is a huge key to Alabama's path to a top-ranked class. The Carver High School in Montgomery teammates have made it known they are a package deal, and they are a package that every college in the nation wants. Smith is a five-star defensive lineman, and Russaw a five-star linebacker. The duo took official visits together, which included trips to Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia. Russaw and Smith are set to announce their destination on Wednesday at 1 p.m., with Alabama currently the favorite to get the highly sought recruits.
2. Tony Mitchell
Tony Mitchel is a four-star safety out of Thompson High School and is currently a verbal commit to Alabama, but has everyone guessing where he will end up signing. Alabama already has the No. 1 safety in the class, Caleb Downs, locked up, but could use Mitchell to secure a great future for the Crimson Tide secondary. Mitchell is set to make his announcement early Wednesday morning as he chooses between Alabama, Auburn, and Texas A&M.
3. Luke Hasz
Despite a verbal commitment to Arkansas, Alabama has not given up on tight end Luke Hasz. Last week Nick Saban had an in-home visit with Hasz with hopes of flipping the tight end at the last minute. Arkansas seems to be in the driver's seat with Hasz, but the Razorbacks' tight ends coach, Dowel Loggains, has left the program to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. If Alabama cannot flip Hasz, Saban will more than likely dip into the transfer portal and pickup Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, who took an official visit to Alabama two weekends ago.
4. Damari Brown
Damari Brown is a four-star defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Alabama is in an uphill battle for Brown against the favorite Miami Hurricanes. Brown's father also played for Miami. Alabama has closed the gap recently after Brown's visit for the Iron Bowl, and you can never count Nick Saban out of a recruiting battle. Brown is expected to make his announcement Wednesday.
