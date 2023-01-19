Several FEMA disaster assistance locations have been set up in Selma for those still recovering from the devastation of the tornado event of Jan. 12.
See below for a list of locations and times of operation:
- Selma High School at 2180 Broad Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- United Methodist Church at 214 Church Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church 1548 Drive FD Reese Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.