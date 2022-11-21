Retail stores on street stock image

Several retailers and restaurants are choosing to give employees time off for Thanksgiving this year. Even some big-box stores known for opening late for Black Friday Eve sales are putting the kibosh on the tradition.

However, there will be some businesses opened on Thanksgiving with altered hours of operations for the holiday season.

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Five Below

The Fresh Market

Kmart

Kroger

Old Navy

Rite Aid

Sears

Walgreens

Whole Foods Market

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Burlington Coat Factory

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JC Penney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michael’s

Petco

Petsmart

Publix

Ross

Sam’s Club

Target

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Trader Joe’s

Verizon

White House Black Market

Walmart

Perhaps you want to skip cooking a Thanksgiving turkey this year and opt for dining out. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving. It is suggested customers check their local restaurants for open times and confirmation.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Applebee’s

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Golden Corral

Hooters

IHOP

Krispy Kreme

Little Caesar’s

McDonald’s

Papa John’s Pizza

Pizza Hut

Popeye’s

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sizzler

Sonic

Starbucks

Steak ‘n Shake

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

Wendy’s

