Several retailers and restaurants are choosing to give employees time off for Thanksgiving this year. Even some big-box stores known for opening late for Black Friday Eve sales are putting the kibosh on the tradition.
However, there will be some businesses opened on Thanksgiving with altered hours of operations for the holiday season.
Stores open on Thanksgiving
Bass Pro Shops
Big Lots
Cabela’s
CVS
Dollar General
Family Dollar
Five Below
The Fresh Market
Kmart
Kroger
Old Navy
Rite Aid
Sears
Walgreens
Whole Foods Market
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
Aldi
Ashley Furniture
AT&T
Barnes & Noble
Bath & Body Works
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Best Buy
Burlington Coat Factory
Costco
Crate and Barrel
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Forever 21
Home Depot
HomeGoods
JC Penney
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Marshalls
Michael’s
Petco
Petsmart
Publix
Ross
Sam’s Club
Target
TJ Maxx
T-Mobile
Trader Joe’s
Verizon
White House Black Market
Walmart
Perhaps you want to skip cooking a Thanksgiving turkey this year and opt for dining out. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving. It is suggested customers check their local restaurants for open times and confirmation.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Applebee’s
Boston Market
Buffalo Wild Wings
Burger King
Cracker Barrel
Denny’s
Domino’s
Dunkin’
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
Golden Corral
Hooters
IHOP
Krispy Kreme
Little Caesar’s
McDonald’s
Papa John’s Pizza
Pizza Hut
Popeye’s
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
Ruby Tuesday
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Sizzler
Sonic
Starbucks
Steak ‘n Shake
TGI Fridays
Waffle House
Wendy’s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.