White Cane Awareness Day on Oct. 14 will bring the sighted community and the visually impaired community together “to show each that we are all alike under God’s eyes,” according to organizer William Bowman.
Selma’s White Cane Awareness Walk will start at 2 p.m. at Songs of Selma Park and will end at the St. James Hotel on Water Avenue. Bowman said that once at the St. James, Charlie Gunn, a visually impaired individual who uses a white cane, will present a program on White Cane Awareness Day and the history of the white cane used by visually impaired people. Bowman said there are different colors on the canes that have different meanings, and Gunn will explain this during his program.
“This is an educational event to learn about the lifestyles, needs and likes of the visually impaired people of our community,” Bowman said.
According to the National Federation for the Blind, White Cane Awareness Day was set aside in 1964 to commemorate the traditional white cane that gives visually impaired people independence and freedom as well as helping them stay safe.
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. will give a welcome and a prayer. Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn and Commissioner Vivian Rogers are also scheduled to speak. Catresa Lewis will sing a song before Gunn gives his presentation.
Anyone needing information can call Bowman at 334-354-4015. Or visit www.visuallyimpairedpeople.org. You can also find the VIP Organization Inc. Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.