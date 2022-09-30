Wideman Davis Dance Troupe will make two appearances in Selma on Oct. 13 and 15 at Selma University and Good Samaritan Hospital respectively, both to take place at 7:30 p.m.
The dance act is titled "Migratuse Reimagined," an outdoor performance at historic sites important to the Civil Rights Movement and the Foot Soldiers who took part.
"Focusing on Black life during the civil rights movement, the artists intentionally shift the journey from spaces of enslavement, explored in their previous work, to those of Black liberation and empowerment through a mobile, performative intervention," said a message to media from the troupe.
"Participants will travel through the performance site where they will encounter the artists’ responses to historic Black structures through large scale projections, sonic environments, and live performances that speak to Black futurity."
Admission is free, though reservation is required due to limited spaces. Participants are asked to selected only one performance to give others a chance to attend.
See here for tickets.
The performance at Selma University can be accessed by entering from Minter Avenue. In case of rain it will be moved to Jemison-Owens Auditorium-Gymnasium.
Parking for the Good Samaritan Hospital performance will be located at Dallas County Court Services, which can be entered from Broad Street and Voeglin Avenue. In case of rain it will be moved to Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community and Recreation Center Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.