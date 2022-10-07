The Wilcox Area Chamber of Commerce's Big Buck Contest will open on Oct. 15 and will go through Feb. 10 in 2023.
Tickets to hunt in participating locations are $20 and $10 for youths. There will be a division for adults, women, youths and bows.
The chamber will also hold its Big Doe contests on Dec. 3-4, Jan. 7-8, and Feb. 4-5, as well as a $250 random drawing.
Deer must be harvested in Butler, Clarke, Dallas, Lowndes, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties.
See the chamber's announcement here for rules of the contest.
