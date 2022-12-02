Wilcox Central High School in Camden will perform "A Country Christmas" on Dec. 14.
The concert will be held at the high school's cafeteria at 6 p.m. Non-perishable food items, canned goods and sock are requested as admission.
Wilcox Central High School is located at 1310 Threadgill Road in Camden.
