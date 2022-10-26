Students of ages 9 to 18 in Wilcox County are invited to enter into the county Extension Office's Pumpkin Painting Contest.
The deadline to submit painted pumpkins is Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. They can be submitted at the Wilcox County Courthouse Annex on 12 Water Street in Camden.
For more information contact 4-H Agent, Candice Burroughs at 334-455-4065 or cvb0010@aces.edu.
