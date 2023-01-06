Wilcox County commissioner Quarre Calhoun has been arrested for alleged forgery in the second degree.
According to Alabama News Network, Calhoun is defending himself in the court, with a preliminary hearing set next week.
Hale County District Judge Tim Evans will hear the case. If probable cause is found in the hearing it will go to a grand jury.
If the grand jury also finds probable cause he will be indicted and the case will then go on to a circuit court.
Read the Alabama News Network story here.
