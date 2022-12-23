A teenager from Wilcox County is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a Camden man.
According to Alabama News Network Ignatius Price, Jr., 17, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of Kendridge Higginbottom Black.
The shooting occurred in the Snow Hill community after 11 p.m. on Monday night. Black was found dead at the scene.
Price is being treated as an adult in the case and is being held without bond.

