The next meeting of the Wilcox Historical Society (WHS) is set for Oct. 9 at Rosemary Plantation in the Millers Ferry area.
The speakers will be Carter Fowlkes and the building's owner, Brock Jones. They will discuss the history of the builders and the Matthews family, who were the original residents.
"Rosemary Plantation sits near the Alabama River and was built on the highest land in the river valley," said a post by WHS on Facebook. "The home, circa 1856, was built for the Peter Early Mathews family on roughly 2,000 acres of land planted originally in cotton."
"Near the home, a steamboat landing known as "Mattie's Landing" named for Peter and Virginia's daughter, Mattie, allowed for the transfer of freight and passengers."
A Facebook page for the event, including directions to the locations, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.