Wilcox County public schools held their Fifth Annual Spelling Bee recently.
The winner, Josiah Knight of JE Hobbs Elementary, will represent Wilcox County and compete for the state title on March 18 at University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Other winners were:
2nd Place - Devonta Powell, Camden School of Arts and Technology CSAT
3rd Place - TyLarryen Pettway CSAT
4th Place - Dahlia Newman, ABC Elementary
5th Place - Mario Dean Jr., FS Ervin
Nyla Gibbs, JE Hobbs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.