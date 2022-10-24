About 800 people gathered at Art’s Revive on Water Avenue to enjoy a wide range of wild game recipes at the Selma Alabama Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cookoff Oct. 20. 

BEST OVERALL 

Peppertree Pit Crew 

Dish: Creamy Wild Mushroom and Quail Pasta 

Team: Jeff Verner, Drew Bass, Hayden Verner, Brian Forester 

 

Fish 

1st Place – Open Season Cookers 

Dish: River Delight  

Team: David Hamilton, Bishop Price, Davis Bryant, Thomas Reeves 

2nd Place – Hancock’s BBQ  

Dish: Tuna Noodle Casserole  

Team: Emily Hancock, David Small, Mary Hicks 

3rd Place- T W’s Dream Team  

Dish: Cahaba Catfish Shrimp Gumbo 

Team: Bryan Monk, Joseph Austin, Blake Willis  

 

Fowl 

1st Place – Peppertree Pit Crew  

Dish: Creamy Wild Mushroom and Quail Pasta 

Team: Jeff Verner, Drew Bass, Hayden Verner, Brian Forester 

2nd Place – Rouse Farms  

Dish: Dove in Heat  

Team: Austin Rouse, Scott Rouse, Owen Rouse, Willie Calhoun 

3rd Place- Open Season Cookers 

Dish: Flying Philly Egg Roll  

Team: David Hamilton, Bishop Price, Davis Bryant, Thomas Reeves 

 

Game 

1st Place – Vaughan Regional Medical Center 

Dish: Hog Wild Pasta  

Team: Maegan Austin, Becky Taylor, Kary Taylor, Tyler Adkins  

2nd Place –Mark’s Mart, LLC 

Dish: Venison Shotgun Shells 

Team: Rodney King, Cale Lyon, Parker Cheatham, Andrew Slagel  

3rd Place – Peppertree Pit Crew 

Dish: Grilled Venison Flat Bread 

Team: Jeff Verner, Drew Bass, Hayden Verner, Brian Forester 

 

BEST PRESENTATION 

Hancock’s BBQ 

Team: Emily Hancock, David Small, Mary Hicks 

 

BEST PRESENTATION Runner Up  

Co-Op Cut Ups 

Team: Kirk Green, Kristy Seamon, Allison, Jimmy Sims 

