About 800 people gathered at Art’s Revive on Water Avenue to enjoy a wide range of wild game recipes at the Selma Alabama Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cookoff Oct. 20.
BEST OVERALL
Peppertree Pit Crew
Dish: Creamy Wild Mushroom and Quail Pasta
Team: Jeff Verner, Drew Bass, Hayden Verner, Brian Forester
Fish
1st Place – Open Season Cookers
Dish: River Delight
Team: David Hamilton, Bishop Price, Davis Bryant, Thomas Reeves
2nd Place – Hancock’s BBQ
Dish: Tuna Noodle Casserole
Team: Emily Hancock, David Small, Mary Hicks
3rd Place- T W’s Dream Team
Dish: Cahaba Catfish Shrimp Gumbo
Team: Bryan Monk, Joseph Austin, Blake Willis
Fowl
1st Place – Peppertree Pit Crew
Dish: Creamy Wild Mushroom and Quail Pasta
Team: Jeff Verner, Drew Bass, Hayden Verner, Brian Forester
2nd Place – Rouse Farms
Dish: Dove in Heat
Team: Austin Rouse, Scott Rouse, Owen Rouse, Willie Calhoun
3rd Place- Open Season Cookers
Dish: Flying Philly Egg Roll
Team: David Hamilton, Bishop Price, Davis Bryant, Thomas Reeves
Game
1st Place – Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Dish: Hog Wild Pasta
Team: Maegan Austin, Becky Taylor, Kary Taylor, Tyler Adkins
2nd Place –Mark’s Mart, LLC
Dish: Venison Shotgun Shells
Team: Rodney King, Cale Lyon, Parker Cheatham, Andrew Slagel
3rd Place – Peppertree Pit Crew
Dish: Grilled Venison Flat Bread
Team: Jeff Verner, Drew Bass, Hayden Verner, Brian Forester
BEST PRESENTATION
Hancock’s BBQ
Team: Emily Hancock, David Small, Mary Hicks
BEST PRESENTATION Runner Up
Co-Op Cut Ups
Team: Kirk Green, Kristy Seamon, Allison, Jimmy Sims
