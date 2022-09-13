The Hale County Resource Committee will host a Wild Hog Management Workshop on Sept. 23 at the Alabama Fish Farm Center at 9 a.m.
The tentative agenda is as follows:
8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Check in and registration
9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Outside trap demonstration
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Top 10 dos and don'ts in pig control
10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. - Break
10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Latest on toxicant research
11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. - Lunch provided
12:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - NRCS program update
12:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Question and answer period, evaluation and adjournment
To register call 334-624-8710 and speak with Polly Moore at the Hale County Alabama Extension Office.
The Alabama Fish Farm Center is located at 529 Centreville Street in Greensboro.
