The Hale County Resource Committee will host a Wild Hog Management Workshop on Sept. 23 at the Alabama Fish Farm Center at 9 a.m.

The tentative agenda is as follows: 

8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Check in and registration 

9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Outside trap demonstration 

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Top 10 dos and don'ts in pig control 

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. - Break 

10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Latest on toxicant research 

11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. - Lunch provided 

12:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - NRCS program update

12:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Question and answer period, evaluation and adjournment 

To register call 334-624-8710 and speak with Polly Moore at the Hale County Alabama Extension Office.

The Alabama Fish Farm Center is located at 529 Centreville Street in Greensboro.

